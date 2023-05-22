Suicide prevention signs to be installed on Harbor Bridge walkway

One CCPD officer led the effort to get the signs installed to assist those going through a mental health crisis get the help they need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We can help you cross this bridge."



This powerful message will now greet people as they walk up the Harbor Bridge.



Corpus Christi Police Department Sr. Ofc. Shawn Barnes, the department’s crisis coordinator wants people who are contemplating suicide to know they have more options and choices than they think.



He said he received inspiration for the thought-provoking message from other cities who have found ways to improve how they handle mental-health emergencies after attending an international crisis intervention convention.



"Made me think how many folks I've talked off our bridge, and felt like ‘Man, we could really use that if it might act as that trip wire for them,’ " he said.





Barnes said it's been a long process turning this idea into a reality, but he was determined to get the signs up.



He partnered with different agencies who spearhead crisis intervention efforts such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, better known as NAMI.



NAMI volunteer JD Leza knows what it's like to battle something alone, and said it’s important for folks to know there is help.



"I heard Officer Barnes mention there would be eight of these signs,” he said. “Somebody is going to see it going forward, they're going to see the next one. It’s going to be a constant reminder to them that they are not alone, that there is help, there are resources. It doesn't have to be the end. It can be the start of something beautiful and glorious.”



The signs will be placed at the entrances to the bridge, as well as at the very top, and will feature national and local crisis numbers.



"So people can call that number, get somebody here, locally, who can dispatch some of our local workers who are qualified mental-health professionals,” said Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MHID) Mental-Health Service Director Andrea Kovarik.

Kovarik said MHID can help a person experiencing suicidal thoughts get immediate help.



"We've been able to have law enforcement dispatching, really partnered up and did a good job, increase our crisis services, a walk-in clinic,” she said. “When we do have someone in crisis, we can get them in to a doctor in 15 minutes which is unheard of."

Everyone involved hopes the signs will get across to someone who needs support, the moment they need it.



"Coming from someone who has been suicidal a few times in her life, I think it’s great,” said NAMI communications manager Heather Loeb. “It’s not so much dying you want to do – it’s the pain you want to get rid of, think it would stop me in my tracks."