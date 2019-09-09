CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month happens to be Suicide Prevention Month in Texas, a recognition that was passed by state lawmakers thanks to a push from folks right here in the Coastal Bend, including State Rep. Todd Hunter.

In fact, a Suicide Prevention Symposium at Del Mar College's Economic Development Center on Monday.

"You might save a life by just being nice, saying hello, being helpful," Hunter said. "Let's do campaigns to show hope, show some light. I thought that was really good."

Those were just some of the ideas discussed at the symposium.

Among those in attendance were a number of students and families whose goal was to come up with ways to set an example for the rest of the state when it comes to suicide prevention and education. The overall goal of course is to prevent suicides from happening and make sure people have the resources they need to find help.

