Suicide prevention symposium to be held online Thursday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is National Suicide Prevention Month.
Mental health is a topic that is getting more attention these days, especially since the pandemic started.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Coastal Bend is hosting an online symposium Thursday that anyone can join by clicking on the link below.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature Guest Speaker Heather Loeb, Mental Health Advocate.
The meeting will also hold a special tribute of loved ones lost to suicide.
