Sulphur butterflies currently migrating through the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here lately, you may have noticed some quick-moving and erratically flying yellow butterflies.
Those elusive insects are called Lyside Sulphur butterflies. They're found throughout south Texas, and appear to be migrating.
According to Rebecca Zerlin from the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute Kingsville, they are likely looking to lay their eggs somewhere, preferably, a soapbush plant.
"They provide really valuable services for not only humans but other species as well," Zerlin said. "Because over 67% of flowering plants require insects as pollinators. So, they give a lot of food to the ecosystem. They are also really yummy food for birds and other insects."
