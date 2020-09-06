CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Register here. The cost is $70 per camp per youth.

From learning how to do school online at home to now those summer activities for kids. Parents have been presented with a new challenge during the pandemic.

In order to comply with the prevention of COVID-19, you can expect some strict health guidelines this summer to keep the kids safe.

"As the youth are coming into the programs we will be administrating temperature checks upon entry of the facility, staff will be wearing face coverings, and for parents and spectators that are coming to view the camps we are allowing one spectator per player for the one week camp," Lisa Oliver with CC Parks and Rec said.

Basketball Camps

Instructor: Roy De La Peña. Classes will be offered for boys and girls ages 8 - 16 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

June 15 - 18

June 22 - 25

June 29 - July 2

July 6 - 9

July 13 - 16

July 20 - 23

July 27 - 30

August 3 - 6

Volleyball Camps

Instructor: Tommy Rios for boys and girls ages 8 - 16 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

June 15 - 18

June 29 - July 2

July 13 - 16

July 27 - 30

August 3 - 6

Cheer Camp

Instructor: Lyndsey Rios for boys and girls ages 6 - 16 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

June 22 - 25

Baseball Camp

For boys and girls ages 8 - 16 will be from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

June 22 - 25

Softball Camp

Instructor: Paula Salinas for boys and girls ages 6 - 16 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

June 22 - 25

July 20 - 23

Soccer Camp

Instructor: Ifiok Ofong for boys and girls ages 6 - 16 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

June 29 - July 2

July 13 - 16.

Dance Camp

Instructor: Lyndsey Rios for boys and girls ages 6 - 16 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

July 6 - 9

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3478 at least 48 hours in advance.

