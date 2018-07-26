Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Del Mar College is helping spread girl power this summer with their "Smart Girlz" summer coding camp.

The camp teaches young women the skills necessary to fly unmanned aircraft systems, more commonly known as drones.

The all-girls program gives 15-girls the chance to pursue different careers in S.T.E.M fields.

According to girls in the program, they started the camp knowing nothing about programming, but it was not too hard to learn.

"I had no experience with programming or robots, so I'm learning a whole new mindset on things and how things work," freshman Jasmine Stokes said.

Not only did the girls get to work with drones and learn how to program they also got some hands-on experience going out and geocaching. The girls used a global positioning system receiver to hide and seek containers outside.

The camp ends Friday, July 27.

