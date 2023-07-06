Summer Earn & Learn program connects students with future employers

The program provides no cost training and hourly pay to support employment throughout the summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students between the ages of 16 and 22 have been connected to employers for the summer as part of this year's Summer Earn and Learn program.

The program provides no-cost training and hourly pay to support employment throughout the summer. Over 1,100 employers are registered with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend to provide meaningful work experience and disability inclusivity.

3NEWS spoke with Ian Avelo, a student who takes part in the program, who said the program teaches him valuable skills.

"Knowing that I would be able to go into the workforce and be able to work for the first time, knowing that I am able to accomplish something or learn to accomplish something," he said.

Avelo said that it allows students the potential to learn new skills or advance the ones they currently know.

