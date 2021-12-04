Worker shortage in Rockport-Fulton creates many job opportunities for the summer

The reasons behind the shortage include a lack of housing after Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A recent survey conducted by the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce has led to listings of 100 jobs available to anyone looking for work. The job listings include local businesses in the Rockport area.

One woman found out first hand how easy it was to get a local job.

Amber Davis is from California and decided to come home to Texas. When she got here, she went to the Rockport-Fulton Visitor's Center where she mentioned she was looking for a job.

"So she gives me this list and I was super grateful," Davis said. "I went home and I was like 'OK,' so I highlighted a few jobs that looked interesting to me and I sent my résumé out and the next day I got both of the jobs I wanted."

Davis had gone through the loss of a job three times during the pandemic and taking care of two teens made making a living very hard. Finding a job in the place where she spent her summers fishing when she was younger was a dream come true.

"I asked the universe for what I wanted and it showed me the way and I just followed along," Davis said.

The results of that business survey conducted by the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce led to the creation of the summer jobs program. It's a virtual job fair that will continue until a majority of the open jobs are filled.



Diane Probst, the president and CEO of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce said, "We're all suffering in terms of the need for workers."

Probst said these aren't just tourism industry jobs either.

"It's everything from transportation, drivers, nursery workers, fence installers, construction, mechanics, all sorts, all areas of the spectrum," Probst said.



The reasons behind the worker shortage include a lack of housing after Hurricane Harvey and workers moving away from the area and the pandemic.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3g4Z0cy or call 1-800-242-0071 or 361-729-6445.

