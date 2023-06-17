Summer little league prepare for a long, hot summer

Several teams met at the softball fields off greenwood for a tournament with a heat index sitting at 125.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the South Texas heat, little league will go on.

"We're getting accustomed to the heat. We done it in the past, and we're going to do it again this summer," Cowan said.

Bobby Cowan is a softball dad. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "she plays first base, a little pitching and shortstop."

Cami Cowan plays for Texas Blaze Coastal out of Victoria Texas. "Drink a lot of water and eat a lot of fruit because it makes you stay hydrated too," she said.

The umpires of the game have to prepare too. Umpire, Joey Palacios told 3NEWS, "I pack my little ice chest with bananas, oranges, watermelon, melon, honeydew."

The softball community knows how to handle this heat, even if it's hard. "I like to stay in the ac as much as I can and come out here for my daughter and do what I can to support her," Cowan explained.

Palacious said, "you're out here because you love what you do. You're here for the kids, but at the same time, you need to take care of yourself."

Summer softball will be going on the rest of the summer, so before game day make sure you and your family are hydrating.

