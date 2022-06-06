Here's where you can find summer meals for kids in the Coastal Bend

Several districts are offering summer meal programs to prevent hunger while school is out.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the school year ends, about 22 million American kids worry about where their next meal will come from, according to Feeding America. Schools provide nutritious meals for kids during the school year, but food insecurity can creep in when summer begins.

To help bridge that gap and in the hopes that kids can spend their time just being kids over the summer, there will be several districts in the Coastal Bend that will offer summer meals for kids.

Beginning on June 13, Corpus Christi ISD will host breakfast and lunch events for all kids ages 1 to 18. All meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.

Below, you can find lists of school districts participating in a summer meals program. To quickly find a location, call 211 or text "FOOD" to 304304.

Gregory-Portland ISD

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday - Friday. Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. and Lunch will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Locations:

S F Austin June 1 - June 24

High School June 1 - June 24

T M Clark June 6 - July 22

Closed for the 4th of July*

The children will be required to come into the dining room and eat their meal, there will be no curbside pickup. There will not be any take out meals. Food needs to be eaten in the dining room.

Robstown ISD

Robstown ISD's Summer Eats Program begins Monday, June 6 and kids under 18 can get breakfast and lunch.

Orange Grove ISD

Orange Grove ISD will provide summer meals for kids in need.

Meals will be served Monday through Thursday at all school cafeterias. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be from 12 to 1 p.m. *Meals cannot be taken to go. Must be consumed on site.*

Alice ISD

Sinton ISD

Calallen ISD

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be served at the following locations for Summer 2022:

West Intermediate: Breakfast 8:00-8:30am Lunch 11:45-12:45

Breakfast 8:00-8:30am Lunch 11:45-12:45 June 13th – July 20th - Monday thru Friday

Calallen High School: Breakfast 7:45-8:15am Lunch 11:30-12:30

Breakfast 7:45-8:15am Lunch 11:30-12:30 June 6th – June 30th - Monday thru Thursday only

East Elementary: Breakfast 8:00-8:30am Lunch 11:30-12:30

Breakfast 8:00-8:30am Lunch 11:30-12:30 June 20th – June 30th - Monday thru Thursday only

July 11th – July 21st – Monday thru Thursday only

NO CURBSIDE MEALS AVAILABLE AT ANY LOCATION!

Tuloso-Midway ISD

Agua Dulce ISD

Driscoll ISD

Mathis ISD

Mathis ISD is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program beginning June 5. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be available to all children 1 to 18 years of age. Any person 19 year and older who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a State or local educational agency) and who is enrolled during the school year is also eligible to receive meals.

The Summer Free Food Service for breakfast and lunch begins Monday, June 5 and ends Friday, July 7. Meals will be provided at Mathis Intermediate School Cafeteria (Event Center Cafeteria). Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taft ISD

Odem-Edroy ISD

Odem High School Cafeteria, May 31,2022 - June 29,2022

Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30

Lunch:11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ben Bolt ISD

Riviera ISD

Meals begin May 25th and end June 23rd

Breakfast is served 7:30 - 8:00 AM

Lunch is served 11:30 - 12:00 PM

Meals are available at no charge to all children in the community 18 and younger.

If you did not find your district listed, you can call 211 or text "FOOD" to 304304.