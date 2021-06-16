Summer recreation program for kids offers affordable morning, afternoon sessions

Their aim is to let kids be kids.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After an unsettled school year of both in-person and virtual instruction, most students have been looking forward to a normal summer vacation. For parents, summer brings with it the challenge of how to keep their kids involved and engaged.

That’s where the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department can help, with its Summer Program and Recreation for Kids – otherwise known as S.P.A.R.K.

Each weekday through July 29th, they open the doors of the Lindale (3133 Swantner Drive) and Oso (1111 Bernice Drive) Recreation Centers to young people from 6 to 16.

“This summer, we’ve modified the schedule to better meet the needs of the working parent, and to meet the needs of the community,” says Lisa Oliver, Interim Assistant Director of the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department.

Both centers offer morning sessions that run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During that time, kids get to play sports and games (both indoors and outdoors), get creative with arts and crafts, and get educated through field trips and presentations by guest speakers.

And somewhere along the way, there might even be a visit to a splash pad.

“We recruit young adults to work with the children and, of course, they must pass a background check to work in that setting,” says Oliver. “They also receive training as well in working with children.”

For parents who need more or for kids who can’t get enough, Lindale is also hosting an afternoon session that runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The cost of each session is just $25 per week, with snacks provided.

Kids need to be registered before each week begins, and there are limited scholarships available.

To learn more about this or any of the summer sports league opportunities offered by the city, visit the Parks & Recreation Department’s website.

