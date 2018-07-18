corpus christi (kiiinews) — Learn more about Mexican-American studies including: art, literature, music, humanities, U.S. history and politics, and the Spanish language.

The summer seminar is free and open to the public. Dates are Friday, July 20, 2018 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The second class is Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Head over to the Del Mar College center for economic development, room 106 at 3209 S. Staples (across from Ray High School).

Featured speakers include Teresa Saldivar, a folklorico dancer, Mayra V. Zamora, local artist, and Diana Lopez, a Corpus Christi native and author or the book adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film "Coco".

