Summer Sizzle: South Texas Botanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven’t paid a visit to the South Texas Botanical Gardens recently there’s some summer sights, you won’t want to miss.

Starting with the flowers that bloom during the summer. The plumeria flowers at the gardens make you feel like you’re in Hawaii.

“People best know it as the Hawaiian lei flower, but they’re not native to Hawaii,” said Executive Director Dr. Michael Womack. “They’re native to the Caribbean, Southern Mexico, Central America.”

Womack says they are one of the garden's summer favorites and will be blooming through October.

After taking a stroll through the plumerias you can make your way inside the reptile room. When inside, you’ll find all kinds of reptiles. Snakes, bearded dragons, turtles, and much more.

There’s even a weekend program where you can interact with some of the animals.

“Tortoise Tales- where you can come and feed our larger tortoises outside for a donation,” said Womack.

Womack adds this is a great way to learn more about reptiles even if you are a little afraid.

After the reptile room you can head outside where there’s much more to do. Not only are there orchids to see, but butterflies over at the butterfly garden.

Not only can you see butterflies, but you can see them in all stages.

“What we do here is in our butterfly house and outside we collect the eggs, raise them in cup containers feeding them leaves until those caterpillars are big enough to turn into a chrysalis and emerge into a butterfly,” said Womack.

Butterfly releases also take place at the Gardens and to participat,e they ask that guests give a donation.

This only part of what you can explore when visiting. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $9. There are discounts and you can pack your own picnic to enjoy during your visit.