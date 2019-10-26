CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple guest speakers including Nueces County Assistant District Attorney's Matt Manning, Dr. Nancy Vera, and John-Thomas Kobos were in attendance at the summit.

Kelsey McKay, a strangulation expert, was one of the keynote speakers and provided many useful facts on the subject.

Experts in the field of domestic abuse addressed the need for awareness and a call to action for the community.

There were also domestic violence survivors that shared their stories and how our community can help end abuse.

If you are a victim of Domestic Violence, or know someone who is a victim, it is essential to develop an emergency safety plan for yourself and your children.

"Planning in advance can prevent serious injury or death", stated one expert.

Victims cannot always avoid violent incidents of abuse. To increase safety a Victim can use various strategies.

The following are some suggested tips in developing a safety plan from the Nueces County District Attorney's office.

Safety During a Violent Incident

if deciding to leave, have a plan of departure, such as which window, door, stairwell, etc

keep purse and keys ready for the departure

apprise someone about calling the police if suspicious noises are heard

teach children to call the police, neighbor, relative

select a code word that the children, friend, neighbors know to call the police

start your own savings or checking account

