Sun sensitive all the sudden? It may be your medicine, and not the heat

These can range from antibiotics, cholesterol medications -- even over-the-counter drugs such as ibuprofen.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When talking about the South Texas heat, we usually caution you about pets and hydration. Even your car.

But did you know the medicines you might be taking could make you more vulnerable to the sun?



According to the US Food and Drug Administration, certain medications can make people extra sensitive to sun or heat exposure.

These can range from antibiotics, cholesterol medications -- even over-the-counter drugs such as ibuprofen.

QC Clinics and Labs nurse practitioner Ilaria Reyes said that’s why it’s important to stay extra-hydrated while taking certain medications.

"We all know allergies are upon us,” she said. “So, a lot of people are taking antihistamines, or things like prostate medications. These things dry us out."

Beta blockers, which are used to reduce high-blood pressure, can reduce blood flow to the skin, which could inhibit the body's ability to cool off.

"If you’re feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and if you’re feeling like your heart is beating, you need to get checked out,” she said. “You’re not well hydrated, and those things can lead to more serious conditions like heat stroke."

It’s also important to read the labels and listen to your providers directions on how to take the medication.

"If it’s something like an anti-inflammatory, make sure you eat with it, or this may cause drowsiness in case they’re driving," said Nichols’ Southside Pharmacy pharmacist John McNeil.

He said the same goes if your label states that your medication can cause sun sensitivity. Some medicines created to treat psoriasis and eczema can produce negative reactions to sun and heat exposure.

Same goes for acne medications, such as retinol and accutane.

"The medication absorbs the ultraviolet light,” he said. “It kind of sends it out and causes the problem."

Medical professionals do not recommend anyone stopping their current medications, but advise them to be cautious while doing activities in the heat.

"SPF 30 or more is what’s recommended,” Reyes said. “Keeping your sleeves longer if you’re going to be out in the sun."



Women who are taking birth control can also experience symptoms of sun sensitivity, but are less likely to they have been taking their medication for a while.

Reyes said women should drink at least 2.5 liters a day, while men should drink 3.5.