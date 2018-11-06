This is video sent to us from a viewer from the scene at the Holiday Inn Express on SH 281 and 285.

Officials say the three-story, 60 room hotel is a total loss.

At this time no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

When the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday multiple fire crews responded including Falfurrias, Kingsville, Alice, Edinberg and surrounding areas.

Officials say that nearly 30 people including employees were inside the building and immediately evacuated.

