CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Sunday wrapped up the 58th Annual Texas Jazz Festival.

The longest running jazz fest allowed people to enjoy 50 bands and over a hundred vendors.

Musicians come from across the state and nation.

3News caught up with a Ron Bosson, a musician who started playing the alto saxophone in Corpus Christi.

"I started out in 7th grade with Mr. Porters West Oso HS State Band played on from there and had a scholarship at TAMUK," Bosson said. "I've been playing my horn ever since whenever I get a chance. I love my music. I means a lot it just comes from my heart, just let me play my horn, wish I could play with the other groups coming up."

Ron Bosom now plays with The One Accord Gospel Group with The Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship Church.

The group was one of the first to perform at this year's festival.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII