Sunrise Mall faces continued code violations, receives another citation

For unsecured vacant buildings, if the property owner does not comply with code compliance officers, they will get a contractor to secure the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunrise Mall has received several citations for code violations over the course of this year, with the mall receiving another citation Wednesday.

It was in February and again in May, when Corpus Christi Code Enforcement placed a sign on the doors prohibiting entrance to the building.

"It invites criminal mischief, to the building itself. People try to get in there to do all sorts of criminal activities," said City of Corpus Christi Code Compliance Program Manager Michael Gutierrez.

For unsecured vacant buildings, if the property owner does not comply with code compliance officers, they will get a contractor to secure the building.

"We are in works with the property owner to try to get the property into compliance. We don't have an exact time frame from him yet. But we are working on that," he said.

Gutierrez said his code compliance officers will continue to visit the Sunrise Mall weekly until the property is brought into compliance by the property owner.

3NEWS reached out to the property owner, but by news time, have not heard back.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!