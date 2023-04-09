Saturday night's Sunrise Mall fire treated as arson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that was detected Saturday at Sunrise Mall is being investigated as arson.
Fire officials said the flames started around 6:30 p.m. and were quickly put out.
Although there were no injuries, trash was lit in several different spots in the building.
