Sunrise Passion Play set for 7:11 a.m Sunday morning to commemorate Easter

Friday, the cast and crew of the play got into character with the annual carrying of the cross from Oleander Park to Cole Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sunrise Passion Play, which tells the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, will take place at Cole Park on Sunday.

The play starts at 7:11 a.m. this year.

One of the co-directors of this year's play says this tradition was started when COVID-19 canceled the show in 2020.

She said the group wanted to still do something special to honor Jesus.

