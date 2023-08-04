Sunrise Passion Play set for 7:11 a.m Sunday morning to commemorate Easter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sunrise Passion Play, which tells the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, will take place at Cole Park on Sunday.
The play starts at 7:11 a.m. this year.
Friday, the cast and crew of the play got into character with the annual carrying of the cross from Oleander Park to Cole Park.
One of the co-directors of this year's play says this tradition was started when COVID-19 canceled the show in 2020.
She said the group wanted to still do something special to honor Jesus.
