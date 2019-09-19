PORT ARANSAS, Texas — 30 chefs will go head-to-head for a three-night showdown at six Coastal Bend restaurants for the Super Chef Showdown. It's part of Port Aransas' Beachtoberfest, a business fundraising event for the City of Port Aransas.

The competition shines a light on the different culinary arts Port Aransas has to offer.

Each night two competitions will take place at two Port Aransas restaurants with each having a different theme.

Wednesday's winners include Rob Richards from McKinney with his restaurant Two Skillets and Chef Julie Adauto from El Paso with Palmilla.

Over a hundred people came out to Trout Street and Black Marlin to see food up close and personal while the chefs got to show off their talent.

"Brings a lot of commerce in a lot of overnight visitors, also shines a light on what amazing experiences Port A has from our beach, from our fishing, our foodie, and music, and culture," said Jeffrey, CEO of Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce.

"Chefs get to meet all the great locals. Locals really care about what's going on in their community. We get a lot of support from volunteers, a lot of support from business. A lot of support from the chamber," said Mike McCloud, CEO of World Food Championship.

Residents can still buy tickets for the Grand Throwdown. Tickets will cost $15, and the event will be from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday at La Pamilla Beach Resort.

Winners from Grand Throwdown will go on to compete in the World Championship at Dallas in October.

