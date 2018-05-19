Comic, superhero, gamer and anime fans united for the third annual Rec Con.

The Parks and Recreation Department with the city of Corpus Christi hosted the event at the Joe Garza Recreation Center.

Participants were able to enter a costume design contest for just $10; the winner is announced towards the end of the event.

Various celebrity cosplayers, performers, artists and even magicians joined the fun to interact with everyone. For the ultimate fans, cosplay experts hosted workshops.

The event lasts until 8 P.M. on Saturday.

