Supply chain shortages are still impacting car dealerships, auto expert says

From tires, to filters, to windshields, there's been quite a challenge this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Along with just about everything else, cars are seeing a spike in pricing.

It's been difficult to find rentals or buying a vehicle, as the industry faces continued supply chain issues.

Aaron Sanchez, the General Manager of Principle BMW of Corpus Christi suggests if you see a car you want, get it. It may not want be there when you return.

"With the manufacturer, as everyone is trying to get cars and they deal with the same supply chain issues, what sometimes we fail to realize is we're sharing the same parts that it takes to make those cars."

Dealerships have had to divert resources and buy in bulk to stay afloat. Tires, filters and windshields have been a challenge for many this year. Some people are seeing extras when purchasing vehicles.

"I have heard that, you know, many dealers are adding these market adjustments and things like that," Sanchez said. "So you can actually go to markups.org, and you can kind of see which dealerships are marking it up. "

Don't forget to do you research when finding the right vehicle for your lifestyle.

"If it checks all the boxes, I'd make the purchase sooner than later," Sanchez said.

