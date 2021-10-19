Supply shortage impacts retailers across the Coastal Bend

Supply chains across the world have been disrupted for various reasons including strikes, worker shortages, and backlogs at ports.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With supply shortages happening nationwide, Coastal Bend grocery stores are starting to feel the impact.

For IGA Markets Grocery Manager, Robert Brown, frozen PB&J sandwiches are just one of the many items he can't seem to find in stores.

“Uncrustables, I just can't seem to get them in,” Brown said.

Additionally, Brown said that it’s been difficult trying to stock up certain items.

"I order it every single time, I just had a lady earlier ask me for it," Brown said.

3News took to social media to ask residents if they've experienced similar issues.

Here's what they had to say.

And although IGA Market might be smaller compared to other retailers, Brown said that has actually helped them to keep their shelves full for their customers.

"Specifically because we are mom and pop we focus on local,” Brown said. “We focus on other vendors we can get through, so the shelves aren't that empty.”

Brown said, they don't rely on big trucks, and are able to get their products sooner, but that doesn't put them in the clear.

"We do see things through our warehouse that are going to be coming up,” Brown said. “That’s something we have to watch for, and something we have to try and project."

Even big name retailers like H-E-B have been impacted by the supply shortage.

Local H-E-B spokesperson tells 3news they cannot speak on behalf of national brand items.

Brown said an occasional IGA customer will be frustrated by a missing item or two, but for the most part they are understanding of the situation.

