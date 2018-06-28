People are coming forward Wednesday in support of a former priest from Port Aransas who is accused of theft.

Father Kris Bauta was removed from St. Josephs parish in October after a financial audit showed what were said to be "irregularities."

The Texas Rangers arrested Bauta Tuesday after a seven-month-long investigation.

Members said Bauta truly changed their lives and did a lot for the people of Port Aransas and helped them when they needed it. Members want to help Bauta when he needs it most.

The group on Facebook call themselves 'Keep Father Kris.'

Two members recall the shock and disbelief from when Bauta was removed.

"We were all just in tears, and they let him come back for one church to say goodbye to us, and everybody was crying," the member said.

According to Donata Morris and Mike Fawdry, there's no way Bauta could have committed a second-degree felony.

"He's gentle he's kind his knowledge of theology is just inspiring," Fawdry said.

"It's not true I don't care what anybody says it's not true," Morris said.

In a recent release from the Diocese of Corpus Christi, officials said father Kris was removed after the financial audit due to irregularities, and they are complying with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.

"I guess my question is why it took them seven months to sift through things, Morris said.

Morris was on the financial review committee for St. Josephs Parish and said they did everything by the books.

"We were there we counted the money we helped in the office and were not a big church, so we don't bring in thousands of thousands of dollars, but everybody is so giving there and just loves father Kris," Morris said.

Now Morris and Fawdry along with other members are backing father Kris up, writing letters to the Vatican and national Catholic organizations in hopes of charges being dropped.

"People of Port Aransas need Father Kris," Morris said. "Justice needs to be done, and without our support, it won't get done."

