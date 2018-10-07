Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Join us Friday at the Kiii-TV studios for our fourth annual Community Baby Shower with the March of Dimes.

The event supports mothers and babies in the Coastal Bend by encouraging healthy pregnancies and healthy babies. You can donate baby products at the event to give to babies in need.

The Community Baby Shower runs from 5 a.m. Friday throughout the day at our Kiii-TV studios, located at 5002 SPID.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII