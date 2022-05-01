Here's how you can support local animals in honor of Betty White's 100th birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, fans of Betty White will be poised to donate to animal welfare charities and shelters as part of what's been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
And animal welfare nonprofits are gearing up to capitalize on the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” on what would have been her 100th birthday.
Here are a few local places you can donate in support of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter that houses and cares for hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats.
There’s no place like home. Home To Home keeps animals out of shelters through direct home placement.
Their mission is to promote responsible pet ownership, improve the lives of pets in our community, and reduce the number of unwanted and stray animals entering our shelters.
If you know of any non-profit animal organizations to add to the list, send us an e-mail at news@kiiitv.com.
