PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Shoppers will be able to head to Port Aransas, Texas, on Saturday for the Spring Fling Shop Around hosted by the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce.

28 stores will be participating in Saturday's event, where customers can grab the latest deals.

Store owners have said Spring Fling Shop Around is all about supporting local businesses.

"It's such a great community, and you know, you see business owners, you see friends, we go out everywhere. People see us everywhere, and you see business owners everywhere, and it's important to be out and about in this town and supporting other business owners," Kevin and Angie Fry said.

Spring Fling Shop Around will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday and will go all weekend.