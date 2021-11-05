x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Supporting local with new "Taco 'Bout First Edition" segment

To inspire residents to support local, we will be trying the best of the best breakfast tacos around the Coastal Bend every #TacoTuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every #TacoTuesday, 3News First Edition wants to Taco 'Bout It. 

The First Edition crew will visit a new breakfast taco location every week and rate them on Tuesday's morning show. 

This week- Hi Ho Tacos. 

Rating? 5 stars. 

Check out the video above for more. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 