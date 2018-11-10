Padre Island (KIII News) — A surfer that was reported missing Wednesday night near the North Jetty at Packery Channel was able to paddle to shore safely.

Firefighters and rescue crews were called out around 7 p.m. when a man surfing was reported pulled farther out by the waves than expected. Waves on Padre Island were rough Wednesday night because of Hurricane Michael and an approaching cool front.

Coast Guard crews were also called out to help bring him back in when the surfer was able to eventually paddle back to shore on his own.

He is expected to be ok.

