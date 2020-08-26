Surfer dies after suffering accident in the water near Packery Channel

Mayor Joe McComb said the man was thrown against the jetties in the rough waters produced by Hurricane Laura.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, along with Corpus Christi police and beach lifeguards, responded to a call for a man in distress near the south jetty at Packery Channel.

Police say the man was surfing in the water when he had an accident and sustained some injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Mayor Joe McComb said the man was thrown against the jetties in the rough waters produced by Hurricane Laura. He said the beaches are going to be closed to vehicle traffic until at least 10 a.m., when that order could be extended.