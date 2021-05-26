Surfer who saved teen from rip current gifted new surf board

Lyra Kelly was able to rescue a 16-year-old swimmer from a dangerous rip current that ultimately killed his 18-year-old brother.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was in the right place at the right time to save a life on Sunday night on Padre Island.

Lyra Kelly was surfing near the Packery Channel jetties when she noticed two people having trouble swimming in the water.

"I heard a yell and so I started paddling over because I just felt the feeling that I should, and I just heard him saying 'help, help, help!' so I just told him to grab onto my board and he grabbed onto the front of it," Kelly said.

She was able to rescue the 16-year-old swimmer from a dangerous rip current that ultimately killed his 18-year-old brother.

After hearing of her bravery, a local anonymous donor gifted Kelly a new surfboard. The donor did not want to be named because they said Lyra deserves all the recognition for saving the teen.

The teen's 18-year-old brother drowned in the dangerous current. His body was found by local authorities Tuesday after a two day search.

