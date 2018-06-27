In just a couple weeks, hundreds of kids and teens from 66 different countries will be in downtown Corpus Christi for the Youth Sailing World Championships.

But before that, the City of Corpus Christi must take care of a few environmental requirements.

More than 300 storm drains are being marked by the Surfrider Foundation to remind people that what goes in them ends up in our area bodies of water. That is why medallions are being placed along Ocean Drive and Shoreline Boulevard.

"Just a reminder that you shouldn't be putting stuff down there, except for rain, really," said Neil McQueen with the Surfrider Foundation.

McQueen said the sailing competition aims to be environmentally friendly and tries to reduce their environmental impact wherever they go.

"They have seen patches of the ocean that shouldn't have plastic," McQueen said. "Some places they say it looks like you could walk across the plastic trash."

Environmental Services Superintendent Jeff Turner said the is excited for the competition to come ot Corpus Christi, and even moreso since they want to keep the water clean.

"It makes me feel very good that we have such wonderful partners like Surfrider that partner with us and do these kinds of things," Turner said.

Turner hopes Corpus Christi residents will see the medallions along the street and remember that what goes in the drains could affect our coastal waters.

"Helping the general public be more educated and environmentally aware," Turner said.

