Surge of migrants overwhelming small border town; Rep. Tony Gonzales hosts visit Monday

Congressman Tony Gonzales will host several representatives for a visit on Monday in Eagle Pass.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Republican leaders will be in Eagle Pass to address the situation at the border, where a surge of migrants is overwhelming the small border town.

CongressmanTony Gonzales is hosting that visit and expected to provide updates on the current migrant influx. His focus Monday will be on Eagle Pass, where processing capacity is at four times its max.

Local resources are also being drained, according to local leaders. A lot of this is due to the high number of migrants arriving daily.

Congressman Gonzales met with the Mayor of Eagle Pass on Friday to discuss the crisis. He is expected to host a press conference to address the surge on Monday.

Over the weekend, he was vocal about influx of asylum seekers, many of whom are fleeing Venezuela.

Gonzales blamed the Biden administration for the crisis.

"This border crisis is as if a category 4 hurricane has hit and we're just trying to keep our heads above water here in Texas,” said Rep. Tony Gonzales on Face the Nation.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fired back, saying Congress is to blame.

"Our immigration system is absolutely broken, a fact on which everyone agrees and Congress needs to fix it,” said Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas

Here in San Antonio, the influx of migrants transitioning through our city continues. According to the city’s migrant dashboard, another 700 migrants were processed on Saturday.

Last week, Catholic Charities stressed the need for funding to keep operations at the facility going. We are working to find out if they will secure that money as the surge continues.

Again, that press conference by Congressman Gonzales is set for Monday afternoon.

We'll keep you updated on that briefing,

