TEXAS, USA — While a majority of counties across the state have had their businesses re-open at 25% capacity, there are some that are qualified to open at 50% capacity.

Some of those counties happen to be right here in South Texas.

Duval, Jim Wells, Refugio, and Aransas Counties filled out forms so state health officials can certify them to increase their capacity to 50%.

In order for a county to meet the 50% capacity criteria, they have to have five or less active cases of COVID-19 in their area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







