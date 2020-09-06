CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police in Kingsville need your help tonight finding a person who's accused of robbing a local subway restaurant.

It happened Saturday, May 30 just before 10 p.m. at the Subway on West Santa Gertrudis Avenue, which is across from Texas A&M Kingsville.

Surveillance video shows the robber wearing a mask, armed with what appears to be a weapon, while demanding money from the employees.

If you have any information call police at 361-592-4636.

