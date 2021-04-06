Parks & Rec survey asks for feedback on parks in Corpus Christi

At Lindale Park near Ray High School, you will find another hidden gem, a splash pad that is only about a year old and it is absolutely free for families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you enjoy spending time at any one of the parks in the area, then the City of Corpus Christi wants to hear from you.

The Parks and Recreation Department is conducting an online survey.

They hope to find out what needs there are for park visitors.

The results will help create a master plan that will look at what features need to be assessed and improved over the next ten years.

"It takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and basically it's to identify what kind of services you are currently using and what you would like to see," said Lisa Oliver with Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation.

There are about 190 parks in the city.

Officials say they are continuing to make upgrades like the new playground and shade structure at Collier Park and Pool near Weber Road and Gollihar Rd.

At Lindale Park near Ray High School, you will find another hidden gem, a splash pad that is only about a year old and it is absolutely free for families.

"Within the next month you are going to see 14 additional playground units that will be replacing existing units that have aged along with shade structures," said Oliver.

If you'd like to fill out the survey, you can begin today.

It'll be available through July 3 on the city's website.

