A recent phone survey of more than 400 Nueces and San Patricio County residents showed that people are wanting to see more major manufacturing companies move into the area.

Corpus Christi's Regional Economic Development Corporation is touting the survey completed in March as a way to prove that most people are behind more future growth.

On the question of new manufacturing businesses coming to the Coastal Bend, 69-percent of San Patricio County residents favor seeing that happen, while in Nueces County that approval rate was up to 73-percent.

"This is about getting a sense of where the citizens of our community want to go and how they want to grow. I mean, the reality is all around the industrial Gulf Coast. Growth is coming our way. Texas economy is doing fantastic. We're growing whether we like it or not, and we wanted to get a sense of where people wanted to see what types of growth," said Iain Vasey, president, and CEO of Corpus Christi's Regional Economic Development Corporation.

Those surveyed also rated the region's economy. 44-percent said it was fair while 34-percent gave it an excellent rating.

