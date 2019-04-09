CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new report released by rental website Zumper ranks Corpus Christi as the 69th most expensive city to rent in August.

Zumper reports looked at 100 cities across the U.S. with the average cost for a one bedroom in Corpus Christi is $850.

According to Zumper, a one-bedroom in Corpus Christi dropped in price by 1.2-percent compared to 2018. The national average went up by one percent.

In Corpus Christi, the average for two bedrooms is priced at $1,070 a month. A two bedroom in San Franciso averaged too be $4800 a month. For Corpus Christi being a smaller city, realtors said rent is pretty high in the Coastal Bend.

Zumper receives its data from over a million listings all across the U.S. The data is collected every month, and median prices are calculated for the top 100 metro areas.

Realty experts said it's more expensive to rent an apartment in Corpus Christi than buying a house.

"This is a transient market. We have the military base here, we have oil and gas which often brings people in for a short period so you can pay higher rents here than buying a home," said Taylor Olroyd, President & CEO of Corpus Christi Association of Realtors

Realty experts say the most prominent number home buyers see are property taxes and wind and storm insurance. Renters don't see the insurances because it's built into their rent.

Residents looking to buy a home face are credit issues and down payments. It's essential if you are interested in purchasing a home to reach out to realtors early and financial advisors first.

Lending rates are currently low, and realtors expect it to stay that way for the rest of the year.

According to Zumper, the cheapest places to rent include Wichita, Lubbock, and Akron, Ohio where the rent for a one bedroom averages to be $580.

