Survey results show top renovation picks for new Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A final survey was presented to Nueces County Commissioners Wednesday on the top design choices for the future Bob Hall Pier.

The fishing pier has been off limits sense it was severely damaged by Hurricane Hanna back in 2020.

In a survey of more than 1,600 people, residents said they would use the pier mostly for walking or eating at the restaurant.

Fishing actually came in third place on the survey, followed by the bar and sightseeing.

Survey participant Amanda Rachui said that she is most excited about being able to enjoy the pier and all it's new features.

"My favorite part about it, just being able to walk out there sit out there, take a cocktail from the restaurant and just enjoy the view," Rachui said.

