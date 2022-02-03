Survey results show top renovation picks for new Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A final survey was presented to Nueces County Commissioners Wednesday on the top design choices for the future Bob Hall Pier.
The fishing pier has been off limits sense it was severely damaged by Hurricane Hanna back in 2020.
In a survey of more than 1,600 people, residents said they would use the pier mostly for walking or eating at the restaurant.
Fishing actually came in third place on the survey, followed by the bar and sightseeing.
Survey participant Amanda Rachui said that she is most excited about being able to enjoy the pier and all it's new features.
"My favorite part about it, just being able to walk out there sit out there, take a cocktail from the restaurant and just enjoy the view," Rachui said.
For more information regarding the survey results, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New voting law impacts some Nueces County residents who are seeing their mail-in ballots returned for 'corrective action'
- Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- 'Gender-affirming care is lifesaving': Texas mother, transgender son speak against Abbott, Paxton's gender-affirming directive
- Mother raises concerns following medical examiners office investigation, still waiting on son's final autopsy report
- Hero dog honored for alerting sleeping family about Rockport house fire
- 'Are you okay?' Mother thanks Corpus Christi Starbucks employees for looking out for daughter
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.