CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city council members received results Tuesday of a community survey put together by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The survey showed that residents have a higher opinion of the city and its leaders than they had when the survey was last conducted five years ago.

The chief author of the study, Dr. Dan Jorgenson, said there were several areas of improvement over the last survey in 2013. The biggest one was streets.

"Had a favorability level of about 60-percent or greater this year as compared to the 2013 data," Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson said there was improvement in citizen attitudes toward streets, public safety, ambulance response time, city utilities and parks and libraries. He said the results mirror those in other similar U.S. cities.

"That data that we have from the 2018 survey is fairly close in line to how people in other similarly sized cities feel about their streets," Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson said the survey, which was completed in the spring of last year, was mirrored by the November bond elections.

"That's a pretty good validation of the results that we got in May and June out of the survey, when the bond election a few months later is within the margin of error," Jorgenson said.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said he feels that citizens approve of the job the City is doing even though they are far from finished.

"People have got a new level of confidence. It doesn't mean that everybody is happy," McComb said. "Certainly we're not happy. One, I'm not happy that it's not moving faster."

If you would like to see the survey results yourself, click here.