Texas ranks eighth in the nation in the number of impaired drivers on average for the New Year's holiday, according to the latest survey.

City police said numbers of DWI's have stayed constant over the last few years, and they believe that stepped up enforcement and education is keeping the numbers from rising.

Next to Mardi Gras, people consume the most drinks on average during the New Year's holiday, with an average of 43.5-percent of the population binge drinking.

SafeWise.com ranked states based on the projected numbers of impaired drivers. Using the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the following is how states rank with the most deaths per capita due to impaired driving:

Montana

Wyoming

South Carolina

Mississippi

New Mexico

South Dakota

Alabama

Texas

Louisiana

Arkansas

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, efforts on New Year's Eve to arrest drunk drivers are the same as the rest of the year.

"I think it's a reflection of what the officers are doing to serve and protect the citizens of this community. It's a problem that we know about and address, and we're working on it," Senior Officer Travis Pace said.

Safewise.com encourages drivers to take advantage of free rides being offered for New Year's Eve.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: