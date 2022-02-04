'Surviving the Rip' run brings awareness to coastal hazards

Rip currents are a daily occurrence on our Coastal Bend beaches, so its important to know what to do if you get stuck in one.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the summer season creeps up on us, it's more important than ever for our Coastal Bend communities to know about the dangers of Rip Currents.

Saturday morning, the Je'Sani Smith foundation is hosting the 'Surviving the Rip' 5k and 10k races.

These currents are a daily occurrence on our beaches, and they happen when water pulls back from the shore as other waves rush in. It's easy to get caught and one, and swept away from the beach.

If that happens, stay calm, and don't try to fight it. Just focus on floating, and start swimming along the shoreline instead of towards it. Soon enough, you'll get out of the rip current, and will be able to feel the waves pushing you back to shore.

Since educating beachgoers is critical to stopping loss of life in our community, the Je'Sani Smith Foundation is holding the run to raise money and awareness.

That event started at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 2 at the Briscoe King Pavilion.

