Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a robbery around 10 a.m. Friday at the Metro PCS store located at Weber and SPID.

According to police, a female employee was threatened by a knife-wielding suspect and was told to give him money. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said when you find yourself in that kind of situation you should avoid conflict and do what the robber says.

"And the right thing to do is just give them the money. Don't get into it with them," CCPD Lt. Carlos Rios said. "Get a good description if you can, and a lot of these places have videos and cameras. That'll help out as well."

The suspect has not been caught yet, but Rios said police are confident in identifying the man based off of security camera footage and witness statements.

