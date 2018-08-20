CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police released a statement Sunday afternoon saying they have arrested a potential suspect involved in a shooting that left two women dead and another person injured.

An overnight shooting took place Friday night on the 2900 block of Mary Street, where police called it a double homicide.

Officials said they arrested a suspect at a home on Buford Street Sunday afternoon for an outstanding warrant for capital murder.

They released the statement on Twitter, saying any additional details and charges will be released Monday, Aug. 20.

