Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Heriberto Segura has been arrested after being linked to the case involving the death of Nadia Ramos.

Ramos was shot on September 7th at the intersection of Holly Road and HWY 286. She was transported to Spohn Shorline hospital where she later died.

Police said they obtained a murder warrant of $1,000,000 and 5 separate aggravated assault warrants that are $100,000 each, for 21-year-old Heriberto Segura.

Segura was arrested in Orange Grove, Texas by DPS after the Corpus Christi Gang Unit provided information about his whereabouts.

CCPD said this is still an active investigation and if anyone has more information please contact Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

