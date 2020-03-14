CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a man for his involvement in a stabbing homicide that happened late Thursday night.
Officers responded to a stabbing call on North Staples Street near Leopard at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival they found a 60-year-old man with a critical wound. He was taken an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Witnesses said the suspect threatened three people with a knife and ended up stabbing the 60-year-old male victim. Officers were able to locate that suspect a short while later. He was identified as 24-year-old Jarrett McClain.
McClain was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing.
