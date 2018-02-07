After two successful break-ins at a Salvation Army food pantry and one at a nearby car dealership, a suspect was arrested by Corpus Christi police this weekend thanks to some watchful eyes and security cameras.

According to police, the man was caught trying to break into the church where the Salvation Army food pantry is located a third time.

In fact, it was actually Salvation Army Capt. Patrick Gesner and his wife who saw the burglar trying to break into the church on Buford Street while watching a surveillance camera feed Saturday night. It turned out to be the same man who broke into the church's food pantry twice before and a car dealership at Staples and Buford.

"They were trying to break in for basically a third time, and what happened was they didn't realize we had a security system installed in the building," Gesner said.

The man caught on camera, 36-year-old Richard Cavada, lives in the neighborhood.

"There were reporters of a burglary in progress and when units arrived, they were able to apprehend Richard Cavada," said Lt. John Hooper of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Upon searching Cavada's home, detectives were able to recover items that had been stolen from both the Salvation Army burglaries and the burglary at the car dealership.

Gesner said the community stepped up after the first two burglaries to help the food pantry.

"We had several volunteers from a couple of churches, including our own church, and also Real Life, and also a church from San Antonio came and visited us, and 40 people came down here and they cleaned up all the mess," Gesner said.

The volunteers stayed long enough to pack food bags, which the Salvation Army will hand out Tuesday morning to families in need.

Some 2,000 people depend on the non-profit for help with food every week.

"Without the volunteers, that could not have happened. So we are eternally grateful that they came just when we need them," Gesner said.

Police said they had a pretty good idea who the suspect was but it was the surveillance camera that made all the difference.

