CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection with two bodies that were found last Thursday at a home in the 1200 block of Elgin Street.

It was just after noon Thursday, Dec. 5, when the bodies of 26-year-old David Garza and 25-year-old George Soto were found inside the home on Elgin Street. According to police, they quickly identified a suspect who had several active warrants out for his arrest.

That suspect was identified as 27-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez and he was picked up by U.S. Marshals the following day on three unrelated warrants for his arrest, including additional charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was transported to the City Detention Center and booked on those charges and his active warrants.

CCPD followed up on their murder investigation and on Monday were able to secure a capital murder warrant with a bond of $1 million for Ramirez.

Ramirez remains in the Nueces County Jail.

