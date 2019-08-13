KINGSVILLE, Texas — The suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened back on July 1, 2017, in Kingsville, Texas, pleaded guilty Monday to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

38-year-old Francisco Longoria III, also known as "Red," was accused of stabbing and killing Raul Rodriguez, who was found with multiple stab wounds in the early morning hours of July 1, 2017. Following the stabbing a witness helped authorities identify Longoria as a suspect and he was arrested in Missouri. Authorities said Longoria was jealous of a relationship between Rodriguez and a former girlfriend.

On Monday, Longoria entered a guilty plea in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence for murder and a 10-year sentence for tampering with evidence. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: